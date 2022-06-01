Short Interest in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Declines By 19.7%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,950,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 33,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.87.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,032,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,743,176. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.