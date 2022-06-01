Short Interest in Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Declines By 19.6%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of OPWEF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 5,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Opawica Explorations has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

