Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expands By 29.7%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 756,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $48,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.50. 646,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.23. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $253.33 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.