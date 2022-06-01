Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declines By 18.0%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter.

HNW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,464. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $16.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

