Short Interest in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Rises By 30.8%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,330,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Playtika by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Playtika by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Playtika by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 59,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,524. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. Playtika has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

