Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expands By 36.6%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,300 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 695,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

PLYM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLYM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,335. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

