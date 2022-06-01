Short Interest in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Grows By 39.1%

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
PDEX opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.
PDEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.