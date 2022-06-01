Short Interest in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Grows By 39.1%

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PDEX opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.