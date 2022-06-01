Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Decreases By 16.2%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

REPYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repsol from €15.50 ($16.67) to €16.70 ($17.96) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.27) to €15.90 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Repsol to €15.20 ($16.34) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Repsol from €13.50 ($14.52) to €14.50 ($15.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

REPYY stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

