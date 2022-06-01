Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Grows By 32.3%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

