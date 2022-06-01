Short Interest in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Decreases By 23.0%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.39. 97,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,202. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

