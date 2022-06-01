Short Interest in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Declines By 18.3%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Scholar Rock by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

About Scholar Rock (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.