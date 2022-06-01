Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Drops By 19.6%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,330. Sentage has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Sentage worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

