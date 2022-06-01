Short Interest in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Rises By 32.3%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on SLGC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. 15,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,204. SomaLogic has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SomaLogic will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $65,995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SomaLogic by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in SomaLogic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,222,000 after buying an additional 170,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

