Short Interest in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Decreases By 19.6%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:THCA opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THCA. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth $129,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.