Short Interest in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Decreases By 21.7%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the April 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of VWE opened at 8.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $543.64 million and a P/E ratio of 148.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 7.48 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,228,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2,324.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 250,965 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 534.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 182,009 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on VWE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 13.81.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

