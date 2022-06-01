Short Interest in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Drops By 17.2%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 373,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. 527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

