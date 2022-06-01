Short Interest in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Drops By 17.2%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 373,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. 527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.62.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
About Western Copper and Gold (Get Rating)
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
