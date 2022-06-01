Showcase Market Capitalization Reaches $21,996.21 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded up 70.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $21,996.21 and $16.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.47 or 0.01099454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00489426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032257 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008146 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.