Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.11.

SIEGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($180.65) to €153.00 ($164.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($231.18) to €207.00 ($222.58) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($204.30) to €178.00 ($191.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($177.42) to €155.00 ($166.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($188.17) to €170.00 ($182.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

SIEGY stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $65.55. 247,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,063. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

