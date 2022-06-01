Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.86.

SIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.46. 205,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.74. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$12.84 and a twelve month high of C$16.85. The company has a market cap of C$979.74 million and a PE ratio of 24.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.06%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

