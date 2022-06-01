SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.43.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
