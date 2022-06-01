Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Silvercorp Metals has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

SVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

