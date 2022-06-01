Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Silvergate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.83.

SI opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.56. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

