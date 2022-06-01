Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.09. 119,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.85.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Simon Property Group by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

