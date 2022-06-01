Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Update

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 868,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,775.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 613,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 359.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after buying an additional 484,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,254,000 after buying an additional 482,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,101,000.
Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.
SBGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
