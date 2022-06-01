Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Update

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 868,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,775.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 613,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 359.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after buying an additional 484,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,254,000 after buying an additional 482,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,101,000.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.