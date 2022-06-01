SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.47

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 13707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 48,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,848,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after buying an additional 663,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

