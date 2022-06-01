Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $29.35, but opened at $30.40. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 7,754 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,966,250. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

