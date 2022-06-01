Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in May

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of DMTTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 6,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,988. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Small Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

Small Pharma Inc, a clinical stage neuropharmaceutical company, engages in the IP-led development of novel treatments for depression and other mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) assisted therapy that is in Phase I/IIa randomized controlled clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

