Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $12.35

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.00. Snap One shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 254 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Snap One by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

