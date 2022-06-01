Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $12.35

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.00. Snap One shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 254 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.
In related news, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Snap One by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
