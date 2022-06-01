Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($44.30) to €39.90 ($42.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.41) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.24.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

