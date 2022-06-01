SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Iron Triangle Partners LP

Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 351.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,437,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118,584 shares during the quarter. SomaLogic makes up approximately 2.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned about 0.79% of SomaLogic worth $16,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SomaLogic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 27,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,204. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

