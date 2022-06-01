South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 792,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,714. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

