SparkPoint Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $82,335.31 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $82,335.31 and approximately $146,629.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00939216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00488468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008148 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

