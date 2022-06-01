SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by KEMPER Corp

KEMPER Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,129 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of KEMPER Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KEMPER Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,676,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,349,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after buying an additional 1,114,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,387,000 after buying an additional 1,045,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

