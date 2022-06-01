Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of SR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,099. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spire by 50.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $274,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

