Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,065,093 shares during the period. Sportradar Group makes up 1.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 33.00% of Sportradar Group worth $1,714,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Sportradar Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,294. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $28.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

