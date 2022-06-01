Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.30 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.30 EPS.
Shares of SPWH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. 1,183,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,360. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $415.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH)
