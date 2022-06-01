Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 83,362 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,362 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after buying an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $575,364,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,160,000 after buying an additional 180,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,569,000 after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

