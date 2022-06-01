Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 67,530 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 543.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,530 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. State Street Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $215.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.85 and a 200 day moving average of $239.82. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.57 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.