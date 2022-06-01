Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $21.49 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,745 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $21,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

HRL stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

