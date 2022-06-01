Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $30.55 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 115,268 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $30,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

