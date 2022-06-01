Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $413,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL stock opened at $355.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.97 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.30 and a 200 day moving average of $447.07.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

