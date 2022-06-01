Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $26,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $459.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.27 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

