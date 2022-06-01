Standard Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.8% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.59.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,037 shares of company stock worth $5,364,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $11.42 on Wednesday, reaching $478.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,238. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

