Standard Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,267,000 after acquiring an additional 208,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,104,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,809,000 after acquiring an additional 137,866 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,416,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,370,000 after buying an additional 533,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,875. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

