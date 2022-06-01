Standard Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 475 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $14,912,152 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.97. 94,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,878. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

