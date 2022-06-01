Standard Family Office LLC Invests $143,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $575.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.81. The company has a market capitalization of $235.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.92.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

