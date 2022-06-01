Standard Family Office LLC Invests $69,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,667. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $130.43 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.