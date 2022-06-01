Standard Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 232 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,349 shares of company stock worth $1,399,925 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.68.

RNG stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,100. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.