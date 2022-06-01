Standard Family Office LLC Takes $45,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in McKesson by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 38,029.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,085,000 after purchasing an additional 233,122 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $46,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,615 shares of company stock valued at $24,523,252 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.78. 26,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,801. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.33 and a 200 day moving average of $277.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.