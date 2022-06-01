Standard Protocol (STND) Trading 18.4% Lower This Week

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $623,519.91 and approximately $230,262.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $824.30 or 0.02613455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00454698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032978 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008225 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

